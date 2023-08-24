Sarah Ferguson details heart-breaking sign Queen Elizabeth sent from grave

Sarah Ferguson revealed that she still fondly remembers Queen Elizabeth II through some other worldly signs

Sarah Ferguson has said that Queen Elizabeth and her late mother have seemingly given her signs from their graves as she detailed an instance of an other worldly encounter on her podcast.

Speaking on the Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, she shared how unexplainable signs help "feed her soul" while adding that it was a "beautiful belief" that kept her going.

Fergie said: "A lot of people say 'well, if your mother-in-law wants to show that she’s around you or your mother or anyone who’s passed, they’ll send a feather’. So I found a feather and it’s got a little green tint to it and I think to myself ‘I wonder… do I believe that?’"

"And do you know, the answer is I’m happy to believe it today. I’m happy to believe this moment so that’s kind of a beautiful belief."

She went on to share that after losing her own mother to a horrific car accident, the royal found hope in the small things around her.

"I lost mum… and I do believe in the sudden breeze when there’s no breeze or the butterfly which appears when there’s no hope of a butterfly on that particular bush and in comes a butterfly," she said.

"All these little signs are my belief and that’s what feeds my soul to get me where I am on a daily way."