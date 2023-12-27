Meghan Markle to choose acting over Prince Harry?

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been told to brace themselves for the challenges awaiting them in 2024.

The current year has proved to be a rollercoaster for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

From Harry's explosive tell-all memoir Spare to Omid Scobie's 'racist royals' claims in his book Endgame, the Montecito couple made it to the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Recently, Susan Miller, a renowned astrologer, made some interesting predictions for Harry and Meghan, claiming that the two will find difficulties in their professional lives.

In conversation with DailyMail.com, she said, "I think [Harry] is going to miss London, and I don’t know how they’re going to figure that out."

Speaking of the former Suits actress's return into films, the expert shared, "But Meghan wants to go back to acting…I don’t think the [Netflix] business plan of creating movies is the way it’s going to go. I think she will go back to work."

Notably, Sussan detailed upcoming obstacles for Virgos, which also happen to be Prince Harry's star sign.

She said, "Either your marriage will be tested, or a business partnership or collaboration will be tested. It just means that you will have to adjust to things."

“You will have to come up with imaginative solutions, or you may decide to leave the situation."