Drake radiates joy in family photo next to giant Christmas tree

Drake embraced holiday joy with his family, sharing a festive photo with his son and mom on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old Grammy winner posted an Instagram picture, wrapping his arms around his six-year-old son, Adonis, and his 63-year-old mother, Sandi Graham.

The trio, looking fantastic, posed happily next to a stunning Christmas tree.

In the caption, Drake wrote, 'Gifted you things with and without barcodes, gave with every fiber of my soul, Gia stones that glowed and Chanel flaps that overflowed,'.

He concluded the cryptic message: 'I even gave you the tools to avoid reaping what you sowed…but somehow different stories are being told on road'

Drake shares Adonis with French artist Sophie Brussaux.

Despite past animosity, the business mogul now seems to be co-parenting amicably with Sophie. Drake had previously referred to his baby mama as a 'fluke' in the 2020 track When To Say When.

After initially denying Sophie's pregnancy claims, Drake confirmed his fatherhood in his 2018 double album, Scorpion.

He rapped: 'The kid is mine,' and 'I wasn't hidin' my kid from the world / I was hidin' the world from my kid.'

In a 2018 episode of HBO's The Shop, Drake discussed Adonis' birth circumstances and his relationship with Brussaux.

The parents waited until March 2020 to share photos of Adonis, born on Oct. 11, 2017.