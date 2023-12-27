King Charles honours Prince Harry’s Christmas tradition amid royal rift

Prince Harry may not have been present during the royal celebrations held at Sandringham but his set traditions are carried on by the family.
Despite the strained ties between the father and son, King Charles has seemingly taken after the Duke of Sussex’s tradition of handing out joke presents to each other during the festive season.
Royal commentator Duncan Lacrombe told OK! Magazine, “It’s a long-running tradition for the family to exchange joke gifts at Christmas, so there’s always a lot of laughter at Sandringham.”
King Charles to meet Prince Harry and grandkids during 'quieter' time in year
He added that when Prince William’s brother was still with the royals, he “used to be the biggest joker,” but now Lacrombe predicted that the monarch himself has taken up the duty as he has a “very strong sense of humour.”
The commentator shared that King Charles once admitted that having a sense of humour is what keeps him “sane” amid his responsibilities.
“So, sharing joke presents helps lighten the atmosphere when things can otherwise be quite formal,” he said. “And you can imagine that Princess Anne is a bit like the naughty auntie, with everyone wondering what she might say or do next!”
