Royal family shares heartwarming video of Queen Camilla with sweet Princess

Queen Camilla enjoys a special Christmas tea with a blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour

Queen Camilla won hearts as she invited a blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour to Windsor Castle for a special Christmas tea.



Seven-year-old Olivia Taylor was invited to Windsor Castle after the Queen heard she had performed at Buckingham Palace as part of the pre-recorded King's Christmas message.

Queen Camilla took applauds as the sweet fairy sang Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, whilst taking tea with her sister Imogen at the Castle in Berkshire.

Royal family's social media accounts shared the heartwarming video on Tuesday, captioning: "Last week, The Queen was delighted to be joined by 7 year-old Olivia and family for a special Christmas tea at Windsor Castle."

The girl gave a rendition of a classic Christmas song to the Queen. She also presented Camilla a handmade ring.

Olivia said "hello Your Majesty" as the Queen walked into the castle's drawing room for a special tea with her family.



King Charles's wife poured Olivia her very first cup of tea which she "loved".

In reaction to the girl's sweet gesture, the royal replied: "Oh you love tea, there you are you'll be able to have tea from now on."

The video garnered massive likes and hearts from the royal fans, praising the Queen for her gesture to treat the little girl as a princess.