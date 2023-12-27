Kanye West, Bianca Censori: Where are they now a year later

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's spotting throughout 2023

2023 was the year of love for Kanye West after the rapper found his better half in his headline-making romance with Bianca Censori.

In January 2023, amid criticism for his alarming anti-Semitic outbursts, the rapper's relationship with his former Yeezy employee went viral on the internet.

The couple had secretly wed in December 2022 before becoming public with their romance, it was then revealed in a startling turn of events.

The pair has now become well-known for their striking wardrobe selections and very romantic trips.

However, in the one-year anniversary of their relationship, the couple have hit a bump on the road as Censori reportdly felt a need to distance herself from West.

As per Marca, Censori had requested a separation from the musician citing that he was too "controlling" of her actions, however, the couple reportedly ironed out their issues as made apparent in an Instagram video.

In it, the couple seemed to be in love as it showed the 46-year-old Stronger singer swinging his arms around his spouse as they danced to some music.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Dubai/Green Lemon

Bianca Censori's family worry

Censori's family have been less than pleased over her romance with West and even more unhappy after learning about their reunion.

In the past, West's move to dress his wife in revealing clothes among other concerning behaviours made the Censori family upset to the point where they pleaded with her to reconsider her relationship.

"There was a point some months ago when Ye and Bianca were supposed to meet up with her family," a source told US Sun.

"But they were not happy with his antics at all, the meetup never happened.

"I heard it was because they were embarrassed by her extreme naked fashion and the drama surrounding her trip to Italy. Ever since then they've made no secret that they think she can do better, and don't like seeing her in these crazy outfits on the internet, it makes them uncomfortable."

After Censori first rejected their help, her friends and family felt that the matter had gotten so out of control that they arranged an intervention to help her see the situation from their perspective.

The Daily Mail claimed that they thought Censori was evolving into a radicalised version of Kim Kardashian, Kanye's ex-wife with whom he shares four children with.

"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," a source said to the Daily Mail.

"She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out, even though Kanye doesn't work out.

"She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

Rewind: Kanye West and Bianca Censori's relationship timeline

Kanye West, Bianca Censori 2023 timeline





How they met:

18 years West's junior, Censori began working as an architectural designer for the rapper's clothing line, Yeezy, in November 2020.

“Ye slid into [Censori’s] DMs,” one of her former friends alleged in an interview, “[he] found her on Instagram and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out. I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect.”

Budding romance:

Although it's unknown exactly when the two started dating, West's release of the song Censori Overload in December 2022—a clear reference to his new partner—was the first indication of a relationship.

Early in January 2023, while having dinner together at the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills—where the Heartless rapper was allegedly residing at the time—West and Censori were first seen together on camera.

The couple had been spotted arriving at the posh hotel hand in hand a few days before their low-key lunch date.

First wedding rumours:

According to TMZ, the couple secretly married in a "private ceremony" in Beverly Hills, California, on January 13, 2023.

The site stated that despite exchanging vows and wedding rings, the couple never submitted a marriage certificate to legalise their partnership.

Nevertheless, the Daily Mail disclosed in October 2023 that Ye and Censori were, in fact, lawfully wed, citing a private marriage licence with a Dec. 20, 2022, wedding date and Palo Alto, California, address.

Getaway honeymoon:

The pair left for Utah after saying "I do," where they relaxed at the Amangiri resort, a favourite among celebrities, for their honeymoon.

The housewarming birthday:

In early June 2023, Censori and North showcased their budding relationship while heading for West's 46th birthday celebration together.

Approximately concurrently, sources informed the US Sun that the pair had moved into a $20,000-per-month flat in West Hollywood, California.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori ‘doing amazing’ in relationship:

When the well-known couple celebrated six months of marriage, insiders told Us Weekly they were "doing amazing."

“Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca,” a source told the outlet in June 2023. “Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for the person he is.”

The overseas vacations:

At the end of June 2023, Censori and West took their love on a fun-filled journey to Japan.

The couple appeared to have spent time with the architect's parents, who arrived in Tokyo in July 2023, during their vacation.

Although there was no photographic proof of the get-together, Censori's sister shared pictures of the family having fun in the city.

The pair left Asia and travelled to Europe for a vacation in Italy.

The couple got hot and heavy on multiple times in August 2023 while touring the nation, putting their passion on full display.

Kanye West, Bianca Censori Italy vacation/Gutter

Inside 'smoky mirrors' of Kanye, Bianca's marriage

After Censori returned to Australia, her friends allegedly planned an intervention in November 2023 to tell her to "wake the f–k up."

“She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage,” an insider told the Daily Mail.

Later on in the month, the US Sun published an article stating that West and Censori were supposedly "taking a break" from one another.

The insider went on to say that West's family had never been fans of Ye, and that "those close to her have questioned whether marrying him was the right decision.”