King Charles rejects Prince Harry's claims in new adorable video

Prince Harry, in his memoir Spare, has claimed his dad king Charles "never gives hugs".

In a new documentary Charles III: The Coronation Year, the affectionate King is seen rejecting Harry's claims with his sweet gestures to his loved ones.

In one clip, Charles is seen bending over to hug and kiss Prince George and Prince Louis. The monarch also embraces Princess Charlotte, who curtseys in homage to him and wears a pale blue patterned dress with a white cardigan.

Charles also laughs, in behind the seen footage, as he and Prince William practiced the kiss of homage, a key part of the Coronation ceremony.



Dressed in a blazer and smart shorts, Prince Louis adorably looks at his grandfather.

"I think what struck me particularly was how extraordinarily affectionate they are. They're clearly a very close family, all the generations. In a sense you felt you're part of a family occasion as well as a royal occasion and a national occasion," Bishop of Hereford Richard Jackson told the Telegraph.

The moment comes after Prince Harry accused Charles of showing no affection to him.

Harry, in his book, wrote: "The older generation maintained a nearly zero-tolerance prohibition on all physical contact. No hugs, no kisses, no pats. Now and then, maybe a light touching of cheeks - on special occasions. No matter how much you might love someone, you could never cross that chasm between, say, monarch and child. Or Heir and Spare."

