Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'could never accept' King Charles as 'superior'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a hard time following orders during their time in the Royal Family.

A former staffer at Buckingham Palace drew parallels between the Sussexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton in their approach towards obeying orders from their ‘superiors,’ in this case being King Charles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled the plug on their royal duties after stepping down from their position in 2020. At the time, Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II was through her 70 years of reign.

Charles ascended to the throne following the death of the longest-reigning monarch in September last year.

Since then, it has been suggested that William, the Prince of Wales, has been disapproving of his father’s traditional ways of ruling as opposed to his modern vision for the British monarchy.

Speaking to the Daily Beast, the ex-aide said, “I am sure they will butt heads as Charles is allergic to anyone telling him what to do, and William is not exactly famed for his subtlety.

“But I think it is broadly seen as a productive rivalry, rather than a destructive one, because William respects his father’s ‘rank’ as head of The Firm,” they continued.

“Ultimately the monarchy is a hierarchical structure based on military principles, and when push comes to shove, you have to obey orders from your superiors.

“That’s what William and Kate understand, and Harry and Meghan could never accept. They would not do as they were told,” the source added.