Princess Kate, Meghan Markle 'haven't had a proper conversation in years'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle wouldn’t be seen patching things up with each other anytime soon.

Royal commentators Patrick Christys and Kinsey Schofield sat down for a conversation on GB News to reflect on Kate’s feeling towards her sister-in-law following attacks leveled at the future Queen by author Omid Sobie in Endgame.

In his recent writing venture, Harry and Meghan’s ‘mouthpiece’ dissed the future Queen for not being there for the former actress while she was dealing with mental health struggles and battled suicidal thoughts.

He also called her out for not pulling enough weight as a senior royal and accused the Britons of “infantilizing” her.

“If we read between the lines, Meghan’s animosity came from wanting the attention of Catherine and wanting her to be her buddy, but she was exhausted and overwhelmed,” claimed Schofield.

“But there seems to be just this distance that has continued between the two and does to this day. I mean, as far as I know, they haven't had a proper conversation in a number of years.”

Christys went on to share that though the mother of Prince George may play a “mediator” between Harry and Prince William, “But I just think Meghan is dead to her”, he added.