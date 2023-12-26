Bijou Phillips relaxes in Bahamas three months after Danny Masterson’s imprisonment

Bijou Phillips sought some reprieve following the stressful court battle and prison sentence of estranged husband Danny Masterson.

Phillips, 43, took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her holiday in Bahamas as she soaked up the sun on the beach.

“Having the most needed vacation ever!” she wrote in a caption with a slew of beachy emojis, alongside a carousel of images.

She also took to her IG Stories to share videos of her getting a tan, playing volleyball with friends and posing for photos in a bikini.

Notably missing from the clips and photos was her nine-year-old daughter, Fianna, of whom she recently got full custody of following Masterson’s sentencing.

The vacation comes after three months after the That ’70s Show actor was sentenced to 30 years in prison in his sexual assault retrial in September.

After Masterson was found guilty on two counts of forcible rape, Philips remained supportive of her husband and even broke down in tears when the verdict was announced.

Just days after the sentence, Phillips filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage in a bid protect their assets and ensure financial security.

“Bijou’s very sensitive about her family’s financial security, and the impending divorce is clearly a big piece of that plan,” an insider told Us Weekly.

“The only reason she’s filing to end the marriage is to put a sizable amount of Danny’s assets out of reach of further litigation.”