Tom Cruise ‘satisfied’ to find someone 'keeping' pace with his lifestyle

Tom Cruise happy to find Russian socialite: Source

Tom Cruise is quite pleased to meet Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova.



A source spilled to Life & Style magazine, “Tom never gave up hope he’d find the right match.”

“He’s very pleased to have found someone who can keep pace with his lifestyle,” shared an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Elsina is very high-energy, and she’s there for Tom at the end of a long day.”

“Elsina’s very cultured and hugely intellectual,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “Tom’s been learning a lot about Eastern European culture and history from her. He finds it fascinating.”

“Tom treats Elsina to the best of the best, showering her with jewellery and other gifts like fine artwork or tickets to the opera,” pointed out an insider.

The source noted, “He’s been working overtime to impress Elsina.”

“Being wooed by the world’s biggest movie star is a fairy tale come true for Elsina,” mentioned an insider.

The source added, “Elsina is having an absolute blast with Tom.

Earlier this month, OK! reported that the Mission Impossible star was spotted with Elsina, who was formerly married to diamond tycoon Dmitry Tsetkov.

“They were inseparable, clearly a couple. He seemed to be besotted with her,” added an insider.