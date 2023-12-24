Prince Harry, Meghan Markle comeback lays in jeopardy over loss of key employee

Harry, Meghan Markle comeback lays in jeopardy over loss of key team member

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are capping off the year with a fresh blow on their depleting careers.

According to reports, the couple’s global press secretary Ashley Hansen has turned in her resignation after over a year.

According to a since-deleted report from The Sunday Times, a source expanded on the departure of the core member of Harry and Meghan’s team.

They revealed, “Ashley has been putting the feelers out for doing some freelance work on her own,” adding it “hasn’t worked out” with the Sussexes.

“She is really good and highly rated by their team – it’s just the clients don’t always listen to the advice,” they noted, hinting at tensions between the two parties.

Hansen was truly an asset for the duke and the duchess since she replaced their former head of communications Toya Holness in May 2022.

The American-Iranian native helped Harry and Meghan clamber back from several PR nightmares over the year, including dealing with the fallout from their Netflix docu-series, Harry’s memoir, and advising them during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The latest setback for the former royals comes in the wake of their highly-anticipated comeback teased by the Suits alum last month.

During an appearance on the red carpet of Variety’s Power of Women gala, the mother of two assured the US-based couple has been working on several ‘exciting’ projects following a drought of new releases throughout the year.