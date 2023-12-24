Selena Gomez caught texting a ‘cute boy’ on TV amid Benny Blanco romance

Selena Gomez revealed that she and Benny Blanco had secretly been dating for six months

Selena Gomez is truly smitten.

With news of her budding romance with new beau Benny Blanco still fresh, the 31-year-old singer and actress was caught smiling at her phone multiple times on the finale episode of her cooking show, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

When co-host Raquelle Stevens questioned her about whose texts had Gomez grinning ear-to-ear, the Good For You songstress couldn’t help but blush as she brought her hand up to cover her smile and shushed her nosy friend.

“Look, it’s hard out there,” Gomez quipped.

But this wasn’t the first time that the former Disney star was caught texting the not-so-mystery “cute boy” during the episode.

Towards the end of the episode, when guest Chef Adjepong inquired about the cake’s timer, they realized that Gomez – her mind elsewhere – had forgotten to set it in the first place.

A flashback then ensued, showing her attempting to set the timer but getting distracted as she typed away on her phone.

Fortunately, the cake turned out just fine, with the chef even reassuring Gomez by quipping that he liked it a little overdone anyway.

The Golden Globe nominee, who recently went public with her romance with music producer Benny Blanco, took the blunder in stride.