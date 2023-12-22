Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Costa Rica trip ignites controversy

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Costa Rica trip ignite controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were basking in the sun in Costa Rica while royal experts continued to double down on the couple’s dire financial situation.

In photos obtained by CRHoy.com, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were accompanied by their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2 for the family vacation that lasted a week.

According to the local media outlet, the family of four explored the regions of Zapotal, Nandayure, and Guanacaste during their seven-day stay.

The former actress was captured carrying Lilibet in her arms in one of the videos, while another photo showed the two-year-old sitting on Harry’s lap as the couple rode in the golf cart.

For the tropical outing, Meghan decked out in a white button-down shirt, which she paired with denim cutoff shorts, a pair of sandals, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Meanwhile, the Spare author opted for a navy-blue polo shirt and shorts.

Many fans raised suspicion over the absence of their son from the getaway, however, it would be safe to deduce that the four-year-old prince might only be absent at the time the photos were taken.

Others insisted that the vacation was not recent, pointing out the cold weather in Central America as opposed to the couple’s summer ensembles.

“I don't think these photos are recent,” claimed one on X, formerly Twitter. “I think they've been put out to stop the rumours from circulating about their existence.”

Meanwhile, another insisted the duchess orchestrated the release of photos to “try to overshadow Catherine’s Carol service.”