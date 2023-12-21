Shaquille O’Neal creates podcast network, 'The Big Podcast'

Shaquille O'Neal is introducing a network of podcasts.



In collaboration with Playmaker HQ, a sports entertainment company, the NBA legend and studio analyst for NBA on TNT is launching The Big Podcast Network, which he hopes will act as a platform for athletes and other content creators to introduce shows centred around sports, business, and entertainment.

The network's podcasts will also be produced by Shaq's Jersey Legends Productions.

A fresh episode of Shaq's The Big Podcast, which was formerly produced and distributed by WBD Sports, will debut as the network's first programme.

Shaq will collaborate with Playmaker HQ producer Shaine Freeman and fellow TNT inside the NBA anchor Adam Lefkoe on the updated podcast.

Throughout the NBA season, new episodes will be released on The Big Podcast Network's YouTube channel, WBD's Bleacher Report, Max, and all other popular audio podcast sites.

“I’m excited to work with Playmaker, a creative partner with a unique production and distribution process, to create my podcast network,” said O’Neal in a statement. “The Big Podcast Network will prioritize and uplift fresh and diverse voices that will expand the conversation beyond sports to include music, fashion, and entertainment.”