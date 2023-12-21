Tiffany Haddish pleads not guilty in second DUI case after two misdemeanours

Tiffany Haddish has been prohibited by law from consuming drugs and alcohol

Tiffany Haddish entered a plea of not guilty for her recent DUI.

Last week, the 44-year-old actress and comedian was hit with two misdemeanor charges following her DUI arrest on Thanksgiving weekend.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told People Magazine that in her Wednesday arraignment, Haddish’s defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

The office further disclosed that Haddish’s pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for February 14.

At around 5 a.m. on November 24, the Nope star was arrested after being found passed out and slumped over the steering wheel of her car.

Subsequently, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts: one charge for driving under the influence and another for driving with 0.8 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) – much higher than the 0.08 percent limit placed by California law, per Page Six.

Notably, the Girls Trip actress was previously arrested for another DUI in Georgia in 2022.

In addition to the misdemeanours, a Georgia judge recently modified her original bond conditions from her first arrest to prohibit the Night School alum from consuming drugs and alcohol, per RadarOnline.

Furthermore, she now has to comply with random drug testing.