Tiffany Haddish pleads not guilty in second DUI case after two misdemeanours

Tiffany Haddish entered a plea of not guilty for her recent DUI.
Last week, the 44-year-old actress and comedian was hit with two misdemeanor charges following her DUI arrest on Thanksgiving weekend.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told People Magazine that in her Wednesday arraignment, Haddish’s defense attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.
The office further disclosed that Haddish’s pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for February 14.
At around 5 a.m. on November 24, the Nope star was arrested after being found passed out and slumped over the steering wheel of her car.
Subsequently, she was charged with two misdemeanor counts: one charge for driving under the influence and another for driving with 0.8 percent blood alcohol content (BAC) – much higher than the 0.08 percent limit placed by California law, per Page Six.
Notably, the Girls Trip actress was previously arrested for another DUI in Georgia in 2022.
In addition to the misdemeanours, a Georgia judge recently modified her original bond conditions from her first arrest to prohibit the Night School alum from consuming drugs and alcohol, per RadarOnline.
Furthermore, she now has to comply with random drug testing.
'Downton Abbey' creator Julian Fellowes sat down with TalkRadio to discuss the series' potential return
Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky with husband Travis Barker in early November
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in upcoming rom-com, Anyone But You, together
Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey have been sharing many PDA-filled moments online
Kelly Clarkson is celebrating Christmas week on her titular show this week
Cindy Crawford had an unexpected cameo in the Netflix's series 'The Crown'