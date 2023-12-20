Former PTI leader Usman Dar (left) and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif. — Facebook/Usman Dar/AFP/File

Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif has responded to the serious allegations levelled against him by former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar’s mother saying that the ex-PTI leader is trying to save his reputation by resorting to such tactics.

“[Usman] Dar parted ways with politics and now it seems that he wishes to restore his tumbling reputation […] It seems that he is trying to restore his links with the PTI,” Asif said while speaking on Geo News’ programme “Capital Talk” on Wednesday.

Asif’s remarks come after Dar’s mother claimed that her house was attacked and she, along with her family members, were manhandled by the police at Asif’s behest — an accusation vehemently denied by the ex-defence minister.

In her video statement, she claimed that her house was broken into by people who manhandled her, pulled her hair and tore her shirt. She further said: "When they heard that I was submitting my nomination papers, they [Asif] sent 20 people to my house.”

Responding to the allegations today, Asif said that if nomination papers were snatched from any PTI candidate [then] they could simply get new ones. "The PTI is misrepresenting [facts]. They are running away from the elections."

Commenting on the party supremo Nawaz Sharif’s plans for upcoming elections slated for February 8, 2024, the senior PML-N leader said that there is no hurdle preventing Nawaz from contesting the February 8 polls.

“Parliament has barred disqualification exceeding five years,” he said while referring to the lifetime disqualification handed to the former prime minister in the Panama Papers case.

He also revealed that the party's supreme leader will contest elections from Lahore and various other constituencies.

“From what I’ve heard, Nawaz [Sharif] will contest elections from Lahore and various other constituencies,” he said.

Asif’s remarks come as earlier Geo News — citing PML-N leader Captain (retd) Safdar — reported that the three-time former premier plans to file nomination papers for the National Assembly seat "NA 15 Mansehra-cum-TorGhar" by December 21 (Thursday).

Responding to a query pertaining to incarcerated former PTI chief Imran Khan and his possible participation in the polls, the PML-N leader said that the issue is of a legal nature which is to be addressed by the courts.

Continuing on his tirade against Dar, Asif referred to PTI’s Barrister Ali’s remarks who has said that the party will not give tickets to those who had chosen to part ways with it.

Elaborating on his future plans, he said that he plans to contest the polls from the same constituency as before and will file his nomination papers tomorrow.

Dar, a former close aide of Khan, had left the PTI in October on account of the May 9 riots which saw military installations being vandalised after the arrest of the former premier in a graft case.



