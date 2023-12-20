David Beckham's unorthodox workout moves left fans in frenzy

Victoria and David Beckham have returned with yet another exercise regimen. With their most recent release, the well-known couple—who frequently post fitness and health-related content on their own Instagram accounts—made headlines.



A video of her husband David working out was shared on Tuesday by the former Spice Girl, who 'treated' her almost 33 million followers. However, this time, there was an erotic twist.

"Morning workout with this Love Machine," was the amusing caption for the video, which showed the current owner of Inter Miami performing a manoeuvre that looked uncomfortably sexual.

It appeared to be a modified press-up with additional hip exercise.

Victoria received an overwhelming number of grateful comments for her post.

"I feel guilty watching this on the work account," commented MTV's official account. "Victoria makes us believe in Christmas Miracle yet again," commented another verified user. "This account is better than OnlyFans," read the reply from 'alloveranthony'.