Will Smith threatened with ultimatum amid Duane Martin affair allegations

Will Smith’s ex-assistant doubled down on his claims about the actor’s alleged affair with Duane Martin.

Brother Bilaal, who reportedly worked for Smith in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, appeared for a new interview on Unwine with Tasha K last week.

During the episode, he claimed to harbor evidence to back up allegations he made about Smith and Martin having an affair, which he discovered during the Hollywood Hurry Up and Wait game.

He also pointed out Will and his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s response to his previous claims, who threatened to take legal action against Brother Bilaal last month.

“The reason Will responded, the reason why Jada responded [is] ’cause they know it’s true,” he said. “They responded in less than nine hours … because he know what I saw in that dressing room, he know other things that I saw,” he said during the interview.

He went on, “Jada, listen, in two weeks, if you don’t sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I’m back here and I’m dropping evidence."

“You said I extorted you, you said it was a money shakedown, you said a lot of things about me […] Jada, you a bald-head liar and a drug addict,” he hammered.

In the interview with Tasha K in the wake of his memoir, Will Smith Demonic Circle last month, Bilaal claimed to have found the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-stars engaged in an intimate act in the latter’s dressing room.