Timothee Chalamet cheekily addresses Kylie Jenner PDA at Beyonce concert

Timothée Chalamet barely remembers the Beyoncé concert where he and Kylie Jenner made their relationship publicly official.

Chatting with Chalamet at a recent MTV interview, host Josh Horowitz asked the Wonka star, 27, what his favourite concert was that he attended this year, to which Chalamet replied, “I don’t know if I went to any concerts in 2023.”

When Horowitz reminded him about the Beyoncé Renaissance Tour concert he infamously attended with Jenner, 27, in early September, Chalamet admitted with a smirk, “Yes, yes, that was great. Hard to be present.”

As fans may remember, the now-confirmed couples’ highly-documented September 4 outing at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, marked the first time spectators got to see the Wonka star and the beauty mogul as a couple after sparking romance rumours in April.

Videos circulating social media at the time captured the lovebirds getting close, locking lips, and embracing each other, dispelling any doubts about their relationship status.

The romance marked the first for the Kardashians star since parting ways with Travis Scott – the father of her two children – last year.

Meanwhile, Chalamet was previously linked to model and influencer Sarah Talabi in April 2022.