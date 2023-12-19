‘The Buccaneers’ set sail for season 2 on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has announced the renewal of The Buccaneers, its critically acclaimed period drama about young American women seeking husbands in 1870s London.



The series, based on Edith Wharton's unfinished novel of the same name, will return for a second season.

The Buccaneers has been praised for its lavish costumes, witty dialogue, and strong performances from its young cast, which includes Kristine Froseth, Daisy Head, Ella Purnell, and Josie Totah.

The first season followed the arrival of four American girls who descend upon London society with hopes of finding wealthy husbands. However, their dreams are soon dashed as they encounter the harsh realities of the British class system and the expectations placed upon women.

As per the streamer, Apple TV+, the show is one of its most successful shows to date.

"We're thrilled to bring back 'The Buccaneers' for a second season," said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV+'s head of development. "The show has resonated with viewers around the world, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for our intrepid heroines."

In addition to the renewal of The Buccaneers, Apple TV+ has also recently announced the renewals of several other popular shows, including Ted Lasso, Severance, and For All Mankind.