Best and worst moments of the Kardashian, Jenner clan in 2023

The Kardashian-Jenner family went through a roller coaster year in 2023

The Kardashian-Jenner clan needs no introduction. The family of famous reality TV stars, successful entrepreneurs, beauty and fashion moguls made it to the headlines for all the right and wrong reasons in 2023.

From shocking scandals to heart-warming moments, the A-lister family kept their fans entertained throughout the year.

Let's rewind some of the best and worst moments of the socialites.

Best of 2023



Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Kelce welcomed baby boy

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed a baby boy named Rocky with her husband Travis Barker on November 1 following IVF struggles.

As per Life & Style, Kourtney, who hasn’t experienced the newborn stage for a really long time, loves being back in it.

The reality TV star is "counting his [baby boy's] little toes, kissing his tiny cheeks and just being in awe of him all day. Kourtney is experiencing a sense of joy and contentment."

Kylie Jenner finds love again in Timothee Chalamet

Following her split from Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner found happiness and love in the renowned actor Timothee Chalamet.

The new couple confirmed their relationship with PDA-filled moments at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in September.

Since then, several reports have been claiming that the two are "incredibly happy" with each other.

Kim Kardashian trends with American Horror Story

Kim Kardashian garnered praise for her thrilling performance in the 12th season of Ryan Murphy and Brad Fulchuk’s American Horror Story.

The mother-of-four portrayed the role of Siobhan Corbyn, a publicist for Anna Victoria Alcott, played by Emma Roberts in the latest season.

Kendall Jenner featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 special edition

Kendall Jenner achieved a notable milestone in 2023 as she was featured on the cover of Forbes magazine for the 30 Under 30 special issue.

The supermodel was recognised by the magazine as a successful entrepreneur for her tequila brand 818, which she launched in 2021.

Khloe Kardashian wins skin cancer battle

Khloe Kardashian detailed her cancer journey following her years-long battle with melanoma.

In September, the mother-of-two took to her Instagram handle and expressed gratitude towards her doctors for successfully removing the tumour.

The Good American founder also encouraged her fans "to reach out to their dermatologist and get yearly (or more like me) skin cancer checks. One check can save your life."

Worst of 2023

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's ugly feud

The iconic sister duo Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, who once shared a close bond, now often stand against each other.

Recently, the sisters engaged in a heated argument in one of the episodes of their latest TV show, The Kardashians, over Kim's campaign with Dolce and Gabbana, a luxury brand that also styled Kourtney's whole wedding with Travis Barker.

The Poosh founder dubbed Kim a "narcissist", whereas the founder of Skims claimed that Kourtney has changed after marriage.

Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's confessions on cheating scandal

Tristan Thompson, who cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods in 2019, expressed his remorse for his repeated infidelity for the first time on Hulu's The Kardashians.

In response to the basketball player's statement, Khloe appreciated his former love interest for holding himself accountable. She added, "Not forgotten, not forgiven — not any of that but just settled down."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dispute over children's lifestyle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye butted heads over their children's upbringing after a very public divorce.

Several reports suggested that Kanye expressed desire to have a simple lifestyle for his children, unlike his ex-wife's lavish lifestyle.

A source close to Daily Mail revealed, "Kanye loves his kids and wants the best for them... but he also wants them to live a simpler life and appreciate what they can work hard for."

Caitlyn Jenner claims Kim Kardashian 'calculated' her fame

Caitlyn Jenner has made shocking revelations about her former stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian, in a docuseries, House of Kardashian.

Kris Jenner’s ex-spouse said, "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?'"

Kris Jenner 'regrets' cheating on Robert Kardashian

Kris Jenner made a shocking confession about cheating on her ex-husband Robert Kardashian in late October.

The momager said, "I don't know because he was such a great husband and such a great dad, and I think that I fell into a situation where I thought that the grass was greener somewhere else, and I made a huge mistake."