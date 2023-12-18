Strictly Amanda Abbington speaks out following decision not to return for BBC show finale

Amanda Abbington and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice decided to exit the competition in October

Strictly Amanda Abbington is expressing her support for the three finalists following the decision not to return for the BBC show finale.

Actress 51, and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice decided to exit the competition in October, citing 'personal issues' as the reason for her early departure.

Despite her decision not to return for the final, a tradition where all past contestants reunite for a final performance, Amanda has expressed her support for the three finalists.

Bobby Brazier, Ellie Leach, and Layton Williams, along with their respective partners Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, and Nikita Kuzmin, will compete for the ultimate title on Saturday.

On Instagram, Amanda posted a photo of the three couples standing with the glitterball trophy, accompanying it with a message: 'Good luck tonight to these six beautiful humans.'

BBC bosses were said to be keen for Amanda to reunite with Giovanni to show there was 'no bad blood'.

However, a source told The Mirror that: 'They [the BBC] wanted to position her as still very much part of the Strictly family, but Amanda's response to the invitation was she'd not be back.

'It's a shame, because her exit has been a sour note to the series this year.'