‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ stars reunite after two decades for special event

The first ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ movie premiered in 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants cast, Blake Lively, Alexis Bledel, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn, took fans back nearly two decades with special reunion.

The on-screen gal pals seem to be closer than ever as they came together to support Ferrera at a SAG-AFTRA-hosted Barbie screening and Q&A in New York City.

The group swapped out their denims for pink attire as they smiled and posed for the pictures.

The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie premiered in 2005, with a sequel hitting theatres in 2008.

Ferrera later took to Instagram to share a clip of their reunion.

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever,” she captioned the clip.

Reese Witherspoon, among the many excited fans, also gushed in the comments, “Love this friendship !”

On X (formerly Twitter), Happy, Sad, Confused podcast host Josh Horowitz shared a photo of the ladies posing together.

“I just need everyone to know I witnessed the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants women reunite in front of my eyes tonight and Blake Lively and I talked about how lazy Santa is,” he wrote. “Now I’m getting tacos from a food truck.”

He also shared on his IG Story, “Those pants won't stop traveling!”