Why is Kate Middleton's popularity game stronger than Meghan Markle?

Kate Middleton emerged victorious in the popularity contest by avoiding the issues that beset other members of the royal family, such as Meghan Markle.



PR guru Eddie Coram James told The Express that Kate, the Princess of Wales, has more flexibility and public trust because of her spotless record since marrying Prince William.

According to the PR guru, her uncomplicated approach appears to be effective, positioning her as a unique figure in the realm of royals.

"The Princess of Wales has remained broadly controversy-free for years. She’s kept her head down, not made a fuss, worked hard and dedicated herself to good causes,” he commented.

“Given the context, of course, the press has given her a free pass to the benefit of the doubt. When she says she wants to miss Earthshot to focus on parenting, people trust that that is probably the case,” he added.

The expert underlined how successful Kate and William's "keep calm and carry on" strategy is, particularly when facing criticism from Meghan and Prince Harry.

"As the public broadly sympathised with them and felt that their response showed poise, maturity and dignity, they not only rode the storm but flew above it,” he said.

"And, because the Wales’ have not had a controversial year, but instead have just kept their heads down and focused on work, the public is more than happy to allow them some time off to focus on being good parents."



