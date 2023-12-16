'Last of Us' star Bella Ramsey makes 'dark' confession about her dream role

'The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey's DARK confession "I want to play villain"

Bella Ramsey, best known for her role as Ellie on the iconic show The Last of Us, recently expressed her interest in playing 'villain' in a project.

In a conversation with Louis Chilton, the Worst Witch actor revealed, “I want to play a villain. A real dark, evil, nasty human being. Someone like Hannibal Lecter in Silence of the Lambs.”

The 20-year-old British actor gave their best performances in HBO’s The Last of Us and BBC’s Time, qualifying as a well-versed actor as well as showcasing their indefinite grit in an array of shows.

Ramsey shared an inside scoop on working on Chicken Run as Molly, drawing comparisons with her character in The Last of Us.

The 20-year-old recalled that since Ramsey was in the middle of filming The Last of Us, the actor jokingly added: “I’d go from murdering a ‘clicker’” – the fungus-infected humans marauding around a desolate America – “to running around Chicken land the next day. It was bizarre… but shifting between genres like that is the dream.”



The Emmy nominated star referred to voice acting as “lonely," noting the audio was filmed for over three years.

The actor continued: “In that you don’t often get to meet the people you’re in an animation with. Because you record at separate times in separate studios… I don’t think I’ve met anyone who’s in Chicken Run with me.”

They also highlighted that the actor hasn’t watched many of the “iconic” movies till date.

The Time actor admitted: “I’ve got a track record of not seeing any of the iconic movies that I should have.”

However, pointing fingers at Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the British actor said: “But Chicken Run I actually knew about.”

The film, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is placed as one of Netflix 2023 Christmas films slate.

Ramsey’s character, Molly, will play the daughter of the iconic leads, Rocky and Ginger from the original.