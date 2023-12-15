Glen Powell embraces heartthrob role with Dermot Mulroney's guidance

Ahead of the release of his new romantic comedy Anyone But You, rising star Glen Powell received some sage advice from his co-star, the seasoned rom-com veteran Dermot Mulroney.



In an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell revealed Mulroney's simple yet powerful words: "Don't be ashamed."

Powell, who has made a name for himself in action films like Top Gun: Maverick, takes on the leading role in Anyone But You.

The film follows a man who finds himself falling for the one person he swore he never would: his best friend's sister. It's a classic rom-com setup, but one that Powell admits he initially approached with some trepidation.

"I was a little nervous," Powell confessed. "Rom-coms are tough. They're so personal, and you want to make sure you get it right."

That's where Mulroney's advice came in. The veteran of countless rom-coms, including My Best Friend's Wedding and The Sweetest Thing, assured Powell that there's no need to shy away from the genre's inherent cheesiness.

"He just said, 'Embrace it,'" Powell recalled. "'Don't be ashamed to be funny, don't be ashamed to be vulnerable, don't be ashamed to be romantic. That's what these movies are all about.'"

Mulroney's words clearly resonated with Powell. Anyone But You has been receiving positive reviews, with critics praising his charming performance and the film's heartwarming humor.

"I think Glen just nails it in this movie," said film critic Christy Lemire. "He's got that perfect blend of leading-man charisma and relatable awkwardness that makes him so watchable."

Anyone But You is set to hit theaters on February 10th.