Pedro Henrique, 30, passes away after collapsing during performance

On Wednesday, while performing live, gospel singer Pedro Henrique passed away on stage. The celebrity from Brazil was thirty years old.

Henrique fainted while playing at a private event at Fiera de Santana, Bahia, according to CNN Brazil and the New York Post.

The reason for death has not been officially disclosed. However, CNN and TMZ stories claim that the singer may have had a heart attack.

Henrique's record company, Todah Music, posted a heartfelt eulogy to the singer on Thursday on Instagram accompanied by a monochrome image of him singing.

“Pedro was a happy young man, a friend to everyone,” the post in Portuguese read in part, with the label adding that Henrique was a “present husband and super dedicated father.”

“The songs in your voice will not die and your legacy will remain through your wife, your little daughter Zoe and so many lives that were and will be reached by Christ through the records of your voice!” the post continued.

“We have rejoiced so many times together, and now we weep with those who weep. The Christian music segment is in mourning. The Todah Music family is in mourning.”

“See you soon dear brother!!! See you soon!” the post concluded.