Dr Ranj Singh opens up about This Morning bullying culture as ‘New Hosts 'revealed

Dr. Ranj Singh suggests that accusing The Morning of harboring a 'toxic' culture of bullying and discrimination has adversely affected his career.

The 44-year-old TV doctor, who departed the show in 2022 after a decade, spoke out against the ITV daytime program amid the Phillip Schofield scandal, where the host admitted to having an affair with a much younger colleague.

Following a complaint made by Dr. Ranj, ITV boss Dame Carolyn stated that an external review found 'no evidence of bullying or discrimination.'

Dr. Ranj has now shared his reflections on The This Morning controversy on BBC's Imposter Syndrome.

Insisting he felt 'bullied at times', he said: 'For me it was the culture that had developed, in many ways about the way people were being treated and being made to feel and it wasn't good for people's mental health.

When asked whether he thought the conversation impacted his career, he said: 'I think so.

'You know I was a mental health ambassador, anti-bullying ambassador on this channel, whose job it is to look after people. It's my job to say something and say, "look, things aren't quite right and now we need to do something about this".'

Dr Ranj said he hasn't spoken to Phillip or Holly Willoughby in a 'long time'. Both hosts have resigned from the show.

The presenter added there was a 'grieving process' when he left This Morning after a decade.

'When you lose something you really care about you grieve for it right? So I think there’s always going to be that sense of grief there for a while.'

