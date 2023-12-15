Prince Harry reacts to 'momentous' win against the Daily Mirror

Prince Harry has issued an official statement following a major win against Mirror Group Newspapers on Friday, Dec. 15.



The Duke of Sussex received £140,000 ($180,000) in damages after High Court judge Justice Timothy Fancourt ruled in favor of the former royal in one of his several phone hacking lawsuit against the publication.

The lawyers of the Spare author read the statement on his behalf outside of the High Court, enthusing: "Today is a great day for truth as well as accountability.”



Reflecting on the ruling, he explained that unlawful information gathering was "carried out at all three titles on a habitual and widespread basis for over more than a decade".

Harry also thanked his legal team for “dismantling the sworn testimony” of the Mirror Newspaper, noting that the case shed light on the publication’s “systemic and appalling behaviour followed by cover ups.”

He affirmed that board directors of MGN as well as Piers Morgan “clearly knew about” the phone hacking from the very beginning.

Harry, as relayed by Sherbourne, called on the Metropolitan Police to “do their duty for the British public and investigate bringing charges against the company and those who broke the law".

"The journey to justice can be a slow and painful one," he added, revealing the Duke was also subjected to defamatory stories and intimidating tactics to thwart him.