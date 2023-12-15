Two martyred as militants attack Police Lines in KP’s Tank

KP Police personnel patrol area after an attack in Swat. —AFP

TANK: Terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district attacked the Police Lines, leaving at least two policemen martyred and three others injured, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to police, the militants targeted the police in the wee hours on Friday.

In retaliation, one terrorist was killed while Dera Road was closed for traffic, they said, adding that a search operation is underway in the area.

According to hospital sources, the injured policemen have been shifted to a hospital.

The latest development comes days after at least 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom and many others were injured when six suicide bombers rammed an explosive-laden truck into a military base in the troubled Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district early Tuesday, according to security officials.

“In early hours of December 12, 2023, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces post in the Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack. The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple casualties; twenty-three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated in a statement.

A little-known militant group, Tehreek-e-Jihad-e-Pakistan (TJP), claimed responsibility for one of the deadliest attacks on Pakistani security forces.

More to follow..