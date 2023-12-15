Rosario Dawson to become grandmother in 2024 after praising motherhood

Rosario Dawson's daughter Isabella to mother first time

Rosario Dawson can’t wait to be called grandma.



In an interview with Page Six on Wednesday, the 44-year-old Rent star revealed that her daughter Isabella is presently expecting her first child.

"It's very exciting," Dawson said, mentioning that she intends to be nicknamed a "Glamma" and that the baby is coming next year.

When Isabella, 21, was 11 years old in 2014, the actress adopted her.

Dawson disclosed in a 2021 interview with Health magazine that she did not use an adoption agency or centre.

When she learned that Isabella was in foster care, she went looking for the child because she knew Isabella's birth mother.

“It wasn’t even a question; it was clearly meant to be,” she said.

The Dopesick star has previously called motherhood "the most incredible thing."

“Especially when you get a kid at that age,” she said to People in 2018. “You introduce yourself and they come and move into your house.”

Dawson has largely kept Isabella out of the spotlight, although in September 2017 the two went to a red carpet event together.

In addition, the actress has shared a few images of Isabella on social media, including a Father's Day carousel of the little child with Greg Dawson, Rosario's stepfather, in June 2021.

“Thank you for being the best GranDaddy-O!,” she wrote alongside the post.



