Mark Wahlberg reveals what his children think of him in real life

Mark Wahlberg says his daughter thinks of him as 'complete idiot'

Mark Wahlberg has recently revealed what his children think of him in real life, which he can related with his new movie, The Family Plan.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the Las Vegas premiere of his latest movie, Mark said, “I've got a teenager who won't stop playing the video games.”

“I've got a daughter who thinks she knows everything and [me and wife Rhea Durham] are complete idiots in many, many ways,” he told the outlet.

Last year, Mark spoke on The Talk and shared that he and his family had relocated from Los Angeles to Nevada to give his children “a better life and pursue their dreams”.

In October, the Mile 22 actor told PEOPLE that his wife and four children have “finally adapted nicely to their new lives”.

“The kids are all out at school, and everybody's happy,” he remarked.

Elsewhere in the interview, Mark talked about a scene from his movie where his character as a former assassin-turned-suburban father and his co-star Michelle Monaghan sing along to the classic Vanilla Ice song, Ice, Ice Baby.

When asked if the scene gave him flashbacks to his former rap career as Marky Mark, Mark replied, “Marky Mark wouldn't have done Vanilla Ice. I'm a little bit more amendable now. I think it was one of those things where it was fun.”

“[Ice, Ice Baby] was the only song that we knew and I actually just thought it would be funny,” stated the Deepwater Horizon actor.

Meanwhile, Mark’s new movie, The Family Plan is set to released in theatres tomorrow (Friday).