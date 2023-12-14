Dirk Blocker fondly remembers late ‘B99’ costar Andre Braugher

Andre Braugher passed away on December 11 at the age of 61

Andre Braugher was the “father figure” of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast.

In an interview with People Magazine, Dirk Blocker – who played Hitchcock – detailed the B99 cast’s dynamic with the late actor, who would always be rooting for each and every one of the cast members.

In fact, Braugher – whose death shook the world on December 11 – wanted to make sure that Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller (Scully’s actor) always felt included with the main cast.

He then recalled Braugher’s reaction after Fox released short introductory videos about Hitchcock and Scully.

“Andre walks into the room, and in a very loud voice – certainly loud enough for Joel and I to hear – which I think was his point, he said, ‘Have you seen the Hitchcock videos?”

Blocker then detailed how Braugher gathered everyone around and showed them the video, hyping up Blocker and Miller and having “a great laugh.”

Blocker acknowledged that Braugher was “laughing for us,” explaining, “He wanted us to know that he appreciates what we’re doing, that we’re fitting in, and we’re doing a good job – and he needed to let us know that.”

“He was the captain, or the father figure, of the cast,” he said. “I’ll just remember how warm and kind and really how loving he was as a human being. It was just really special.”