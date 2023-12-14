Prince Harry recalls 'weird' Christmas disaster involving late Queen 

Prince Harry divulged an epic Christmas disaster involving his and Meghan Markle’s son Prince Archie and an ornament of the late Queen.
Writing in his book, Spare released earlier this year, the Duke of Sussex recalled his family’s first Christmas after they moved to California in 2020.
Harry revealed the Suits alum had brought him a sentimental Christmas present to honor his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II – an ornament featuring her face.
Describing his initial reaction, he wrote, “I roared. What the—? Meg had spotted it in a local store and thought I might like it.”
He continued: “I held it to the light. It was Granny’s face to a T. I hung it on an eye-level branch. It made me happy to see her there.”
However, the decoration – or the happiness – didn’t last for long; the Invictus Games mogul revealed Archie, then 1 ½, bumped into the festive tree and knocked it off.
“I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor,” Harry narrated, noting the young Prince tried to do damage control by spraying water on the broken pieces.
“Meg said: No, Archie, no — do not spray Gan-Gan! I grabbed a dustpan and swept up the pieces, all the while thinking: This is weird," the Prince added.
The disastrous yet heartfelt anecdote by Harry gave a rare insight into the Royal Family-inspired Christmas tradition, who are known to exchange silly presents on the holiday instead of expensive gifts.
