Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share strong message in new video amid row with royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to divert the ongoing race debate as they have released brand new behind-the-scenes footage of their post-royal work with a strong message amid tussle with Kate Middleton and other senior royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new glossy video comes just hours after Kate Middleton uploaded an adorable clip of her taking children to the charity work. The meaningful video of Princess of Wales has garnered massive likes and hearts form royal fans.

The California-based couple's video, which was published on the Archewell site on Monday, states: "We are committed to a simple but profound mission: Show Up, Do Good."

The powerful message, according to some, seems to be a warning to the royal family amid ongoing race row even though the couple may not have any such intention as they won't add fuel to the fire in the already tense situation caused by their alleged pal Omid Scobie's new book.

Meghan, in one clip of her video, is spotted embracing military families while in another the couple can be seen making surprise calls to young grant winners. There are also clips of the Sussexes visiting a Brooklyn school as well as the Duchess packing gift bags for a charity that supports expectant mothers.

However, Harry and Meghan's Archewell Foundation has released its 2022/2023 impact report which details the work it has done over the last year- and it comes with behind-the-scenes footage.

Prince Archie' and Princess Lilibet's parents' charitable Foundation, which was set up after they stepped down from their royal roles, has also released a 28-page report detailing the causes that it has helped over the past year.

According to some, it's a reaction to Kate's message as she had appeared sending a hidden message to Prince Harry while paying a tribute to those who stand with their families in all circumstances, captioning the video: "Supporting parents and carers, who are doing their best to provide for their families in challenging circumstances is essential and can have a life-changing impact."

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new video shows the charitable projects that Archewell has supported as well as events that Harry and Meghan themselves have attended.

