George and Amal Clooney enjoy date night at premiere of The Boys in the Boat

George and Amal's London date night

George and Amal Clooney celebrated glamourous date night on red carpet of the U.K. premiere of The Boys in the Boat.

For the Monday, Dec. 11 outing, the Lebanese barrister walked the carpet in a vibrant yellow gown featuring a geometric cut neckline.

She paired the look with her signature beach-wavy blowout along with a monochrome and metallic clutch pinned to her dress.

Meanwhile, her husband, Clooney, pulled off a sophisticated look, wearing a black suit coupled with a navy blue button-down shirt.

The couple was previously spotted at a screening for The Boys in the Boat in Seattle last week.

The international human rights lawyer sported a dazzling red midi dress with her silver pumps teamed with a gold clutch.

The Academy Award winner, holding Amal’s hand, wore a navy turtleneck, topping it off with a gray coat.

While attending another screening of the upcoming film in London, the Clooneys drew attention as Amal was spotted wearing a velvet gown, while the Oceans' 11 star stunned in a dark suit atop a white shirt.

Both the actor and the director signed autographs for their fans as they posed with the movie stars, including Burce Herbelin-Earle, Joel Edgerton, and Callum Turner.