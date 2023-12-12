Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' concert film lands Golden Globe nomination

File Footage

Taylor Swift achieved another huge milestone as her concert movie The Eras Tour secured nomination at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.



The pop mega star’s movie, which showcased the musician’s successful concert tour, is nominated for cinematic and box office achievement after becoming the highest-grossing concert film of all time globally.

As per People, Swift’s concert film will compete with this year’s blockbuster movies Barbie and Oppenheimer in the newly announced category of the upcoming awards.



Moreover, several popular movies including The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 nominated in the same category.

Notably, according to reports, The Eras Tour movie earned $250 million at the global box office.

Earlier, Swift left the internet in frenzy as the songstress announced that the extended version of her concert film will be available for rent on demand from December 13, which happens to be her birthday as well.

The Blank Space singer took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for all the Swifites around the world.

She wrote, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"

Moreover, the Grammy winning singer informed her fans that the extended version of the movie also included her iconic songs like, Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.