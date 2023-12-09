Tyga, Blac Chyna settle custody dispute for King Cairo

Tyga and Blac Chyna have reached a consensus on King Cairo's custody, of the 11-year-old kid.

The 34-year-old rapper and the 35-year-old model have reached a friendly settlement to end their protracted legal battle.

According to the publication, a judge mandated that Tyga, real name Michael Stevenson, and Chyna, real name Angela White, use a programme to track their communications while co-parenting.

Along with joint legal and physical custody, the two will also decide jointly what is best for their son's general welfare, education, and health. King will see his father Tyga from Monday to Friday and Chyna from Friday until Monday. Moreover, Tyga refuses to pay child support.

Chyna filed for a petition to establish a paternal tie with Tyga over their son in records that People magazine was able to access in July. She asked for shared legal and physical custody, claiming the relationship was established.

When The Shade Room posted about the filing at the time, Tyga replied, "10 years later... nah... stick to ur schedule sat-mon."

During an October interview with Nick Viall and Natalie Joy for their podcast The Viall Files, Chyna discussed her latest custody filing. She stated that she wished to maintain King's routine as regularly as possible when asked how co-parenting with her ex was going in the middle of the court case.

"For the first four years of Kingy's life, I had him Monday through Friday, right?" Chyna said. "And then that's when I had became pregnant with Dream. And it was like the school, and this, and pregnant, and a new relationship ... it was like a lot for me. So then that's when our schedules had changed."