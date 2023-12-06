Khushi Kapoor honours her late mother Sridevi at ‘The Archies’ premiere

Khushi Kapoor paid a heartfelt tribute to her late mother and legendary actress Sridevi by re-wearing her gown at The Archies premiere.



The rising star of Bollywood, who is making her acting debut with upcoming Zoya Akhtar’s directorial, turned heads with her stylish appearance at the film's screening.

Khushi wore a stunning strapless body-hugging shimmery outfit, which was previously styled by her mother at the IIFA Awards 2013.



The 23-year-old actress completed her look with elegant diamond necklace and earrings, which also belonged to Sridevi.

Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared her beautiful photos alongside an emotional caption.

She wrote, "The most special night with the most special pieces of you."



Sridevi's eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor extended her heartfelt wishes to her little sister for making her acting debut.

She shared an adorable photo with Khushi and wrote, "The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical."

Reacting to Khushi's outfit, the Dhadak actress said, "you made mumma so proud. I love You."

The Archies also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal.



The teen musical-comic film is all set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

