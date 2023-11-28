Idina Menzel, Josh Gad celebrate ‘Frozen’ on its 10 year anniversary

Idina Menzel voiced Elsa while Josh Gad voiced Olaf in 2013’s ‘Frozen’ and its 2019 sequel

Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are commemorating one of their most career-defining roles.

As the 10-year anniversary of Disney’s Frozen approaches, Menzel, 52, and Gad, 42, took to Instagram to pay tribute to their time working on the film and the series’ impact on the world.

Menzel − who voiced Elsa − shared a reel of various clips compiled to highlight the cultural impact of Frozen’s highlight song, Let It Go, which the Broadway star also sung.

“Happy 10th birthday, Elsa. I love you and my entire @disneyfrozen fam,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Gad – who voiced the enchanted snowman Olaf – shared a Disney+ ad for the series’ first film as well as its 2019 sequel.

“Ten years ago you welcomed our Frozen family into your hearts and have been showing us nothing but love ever since,” he captioned the post. “Thank you to all the fans around the world who have made this world and these characters worth melting for. We love you!” he signed off.

Santino Fontana – who voiced the film’s antagonist Hands – re-posted Gad’s reel to his Instagram stories.

Gad made another post featuring a picture of him in the recording studio next to an Olaf doll, reminiscing in the caption, “September 12, 2012. My first ever recording as Olaf. I recorded ‘In Summer.’ Amazing to see what that little guy has meant to so many ever since. Happy 10.”