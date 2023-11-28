Kylie Jenner gives scoop, opens up about special bonds

Jennifer Lawrence tears up over Kylie and Khloé's pregnancies!

Kylie Jenner has recently shared insights from her family dynamics, particularly the close bond one of her sisters shares with eldest child Stormi.

During a Q&A session loaded with a variety of questions by Interview Magazine, she disclosed that Khloé Kardashian not only holds a special place in her daughter’s life, but also serves as a “second mother” to the entire family, including herself.

“Well, Khloe’s everybody’s mother. I want her to be my son’s mother,” interviewer Jennifer Lawrence remarked playfully.

To which, the makeup mogul confirmed her elder sibling’s nurturing nature, saying, “She’s everyone’s second mother. She was my second mother. So, to see Stormi have that same relationship with Khloé, it warms my heart every time.”

The candid conversation also touched upon the unexpected simultaneous pregnancies of both the sisters in 2017 when Lawrence went ahead to confess that she cried when their ‘expecting announcements’ were made, which coincidentally coincided with Kylie’s 26th birthday.

“I know. We never saw that coming. You can’t make this shit up!” replied the reality TV star humorously as she reflected on the surprising turn of events.