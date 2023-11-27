Prince Harry, Meghan Markle search for 'privacy, community' in LA house hunt

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to move close to Hollywood

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly gearing up to move close to Hollywood.

Sources close to the couple told TMZ that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex have been eyeing LA for their potential new home after the pair shelved plans for a move to Malibu.

The tabloid reported that the former actress and the Spare author have been scoping out potential neighbourhoods but have yet to tour houses, with the exception of the $8 million plot which they saw in September before ultimately passing it up.

Currently, the couple reside in Montecito and have been eyeing their return to Hollywood, which would be much easier after moving closer to it.

As per insiders, the couple is seeking "privacy and community" in their priority when scouting for potential homes, which was what led them to Malibu initially.

At the time the couple was scouring for houses in Malibu, it brought groups of paparazzi to the area, concerning the pair for their safety which eventually led them to dropping the idea altogether.