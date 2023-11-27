Ozzy Osbourne explains why he may never be able to perform live again

Ozzy Osboune has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and has suffered multiple spinal complications

Ozzy Osbourne would rather never perform live again than take the stage on a wheelchair.

In a candid conversation with Rolling Stone UK for his profile published Thursday, the 74-year-old rocker expressed his reluctance to go back on stage with anything less than full gusto.

“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the f***ing point in that? I’m not going up there in a f***ing wheelchair,” he told the outlet.

Osbourne has dealt with a series of health complications over the decades, starting with his 2003 Parkinson’s diagnosis as well as a bike crash that required metal rods to be put into his body.

Most recently, he had a fourth spinal surgery after hurting his back in a 2019 fall, and even had a large tumour removed from one of his vertebrae.

Despite the hardships, which ultimately forced him to retire early from touring this year, Osbourne further told the outlet that he was upset he never got the “chance to say goodbye or thank you” to his fans.

Hence, the Black Sabbath vocalist still has a glimmer of hope, expressing, “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will.”