Royal author Omid Scobie dispels major claim about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle offered royal author, Omid Scobie, emotional support despite the journalist claiming that they are not friends.
Scobie, who is set to release his book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival on Tuesday, shared that the former Suits actress reached out to him after he was bullied online, via The Telegraph.
The Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly called Scobie, then a journalist for Harper’s Bazaar, on his mobile phone to ask after his welfare in 2018, after a member of her team told her he had been dealing with social media threats.
The author took to X, formerly, Twitter to dispel rumours about the book and his notorious nickname, given by royal watchers, that he is ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece.’
“Let’s get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family,” Scobie wrote on X.
“It’s not ‘Harry and Meghan’s book,’ I’m not ‘Meg’s pal’, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”
Scobie doubled down on the claims in a recent interview with Paris Match, telling the publication, “I am not their friend and never have been.”
Robert Irwin appeared to be on a date with Rorie Buckey when something unexpected happened
Nina Dobrev played Elena Gilbert in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ which ran from 2009 to 2017
Alia Bhatt expressed gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan during her award acceptance speech at Filmfare OTT Awards
Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Holly Ramsay received happy news of another baby brother earlier this month
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Rio show last week met with tragedy when the young fan suffered a cardiac arrest at...
Reality TV series 'FBoy Island Australia' is set to return to screens in 2024 with host Abbie Chatfield