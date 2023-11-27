Royal author Omid Scobie dispels major claim about Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle offered royal author, Omid Scobie, emotional support despite the journalist claiming that they are not friends.

Scobie, who is set to release his book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival on Tuesday, shared that the former Suits actress reached out to him after he was bullied online, via The Telegraph.

The Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly called Scobie, then a journalist for Harper’s Bazaar, on his mobile phone to ask after his welfare in 2018, after a member of her team told her he had been dealing with social media threats.

The author took to X, formerly, Twitter to dispel rumours about the book and his notorious nickname, given by royal watchers, that he is ‘Meghan’s mouthpiece.’

“Let’s get this nonsense out the way - #ENDGAME is about the current state of the British Royal Family,” Scobie wrote on X.

“It’s not ‘Harry and Meghan’s book,’ I’m not ‘Meg’s pal’, the Sussexes have nothing to do with it, their story is a small part of a much bigger one you can read in 12 days.”

Scobie doubled down on the claims in a recent interview with Paris Match, telling the publication, “I am not their friend and never have been.”