Molly-Mae Hague ditches engagement ring as fiance Tommy Fury attends Grand Prix

The influencer was not wearing her £600,000 sparkler

Molly-Mae Hague shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, enjoying a festive day with her daughter Bambi, noticeably without her engagement ring.

The 24-year-old influencer was not wearing her £600,000 sparkler while her fiancé was enjoying himself in the UAE, partying with Chris Brown and attending the F1 Grand Prix.

The boxer, 24, was captured on video dancing alongside rapper Chris, 34, in a Dubai club over the weekend. While her partner was having a wild weekend in the country, Molly-Mae took care of their little girl at home.

The former Love Islander documented their day, including a visit to Father Christmas at a wintry grotto. In a photo of herself and Bambi on a sleigh, Molly-Mae was not wearing the expensive engagement ring given to her by Tommy.

The video of Tommy partying raised concerns among fans, with some expressing that it "didn't look good for Tommy."

A clip showed him dancing with Chris to "Talibans" by Byron Messia in Blu, Dubai, during what seemed to be a club appearance.