TaylorSwiftPersonOfTheYear: Fans campaign for singer to receive honour

The Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan makes the case for Taylor Swift as the country's most positive force.



In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal, columnist Peggy Noonan has argued that Taylor Swift should be named Person of the Year for 2023.

Noonan writes that Swift is "the best thing happening in America" right now, and that she is a "force for good" in the country.

Noonan points to the Blank Space singer’s record-breaking concert tours, which have generated millions of dollars in revenue and created thousands of jobs.

She also praises Swift's generosity, noting that she has donated millions of dollars to charity and has given her entire crew bonuses before her tours.

In addition, Noonan writes that Swift is a role model for young people. She is a successful businesswoman, a talented songwriter, and a kind and compassionate person.

Noonan concludes her op-ed by writing that Swift is "the kind of person we need more of in this country." She is "a shining light" in a world that is often dark and divisive.

Swift's fans have been quick to agree with Noonan's assessment. They have taken to social media to express their support for the singer, and they have used the hashtag #TaylorSwiftPersonOfTheYear to campaign for her to be awarded the honour.