Rani Mukerji recalls 'unfortunate moment' of her acting career

Bollywood's renowned senior actress Rani Mukerji recently revealed that she felt unfortunate for not being able to be a part of Aamir Khan's critically acclaimed movie, Lagaan.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress recently appeared at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

As reported by ANI, the actress recalled at the event, "The only film which I could say I was unfortunate that I couldn't be part of was Lagaan because there was a particular date clash."

"Aamir was turning producer with the film and he said that, 'Rani I am shooting this film in a particular way, so I want all my actors in this particular place for 6 months and not move'. He wanted everybody to be there, he had this particular way," she added.



The actress shared that she had already signed another film during that time. She added that B-town's Mr Perfectionist told her he wouldn't be able to let her go for 10 or 15 days because it would be unfair to others.

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, the 2001 music sports-based movie is still acknowledged by the fans of cinema.