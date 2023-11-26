Gisele Bundchen enjoys another getaway with Joaquim Valente year after dating rumours

Gisele Bündchen and jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente once again headed to another family holiday together after sparking romance nearly one year ago.

The Brazilian model, 42, and her kids enjoyed a pre-Thanksgiving in Costa Rica with the jiu-jitsu trainer, 35, as they were spotted having lunch on Wednesday, via Page Six.

The former Victoria’s Secrets model was casually dressed in black high-waisted shorts and a ruffled bra top, while Valente donned a printed black shorts and a navy blue T-shirt.

Bündchen shares son, Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with ex-husband Tom Brady. Vivian wore a long graphic tee and white shorts, while Benjamin wore black athletic shorts and no shirt.

The outlet reported that Bündchen’s plans were unclear as she headed out of the Central American country Thursday morning with her kids.

Bündchen connected with Valente, along with his brothers Pedro and Gui, when she brought her son to their Miami-based martial arts academy.

Gisele was first seen with the jiu-jitsu pro in November 2022, two weeks after her divorce from NFL star Tom Brady was finalised.

While romance rumours were flying, the model dismissed all rumours in Vanity Fair in its April cover story.

“I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially.” she shared.

“He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”