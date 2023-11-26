Erin Foster is expecting first baby with husband Simon Tikhman

Erin Foster and Simon Tikhman tied the knot in 2019

Erin Foster is expecting!

The Barely Famous star, 41, shared the exciting news that she and her husband, Simon Tikhman, are going to have their first baby on Thursday.

Debuting her beautiful baby bump in a heartwarming Instagram post, the television writer shared a picture of her basking in the sun on her lush and vibrant lawn as Tikhman sat in front of her on the ground, looking adoringly up at her belly.

“It feels like we need something positive right now, so I’d like to offer something,” she captioned the post.

“I’m pregnant!” she announced.

Her husband was just as excited about making the announcement, commenting under the post, “Me too!”



Their happiness reverberated across Hollywood, eliciting congratulations from the industry’s A-listers, including Katy Perry, Gigi Hadid, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Garner, Demi Moore, and Karlie Kloss, who eagerly shared their well-wishes in the comments.



Though she did not disclose a due date, the prominent bump suggested it won’t be long before they start their family.

Foster – who is the daughter of David Foster and his fifth wife Katherine McPhee – started dating Tikhman – a businessman – in 2018, and they tied the knot the next year.

Earlier this year, she shut down pregnancy rumours after writing on Instagram that she was going to be “insane… as a mother.”

“Guys I’m not pregnant. I said WHEN!! Delete all your nice DMS’s to me,” she clarified.

But it would appear the rumours were true as she gets ready to start motherhood soon.